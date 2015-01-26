Cheetah Conservation Fund (CCF) is a leading centre of excellence in research, education and conservation of cheetah, Africa's oldest and most endangered big cat. CCF was founded in 1990 by Dr. Laurie Marker, a zoologist and conservation biologist who has been studying cheetah for more than 40 years is considered to be the preeminent expert on the species. In addition to her work studying cheetah in the field, she is also the keeper of the International Cheetah Studbook and works with captive populations in zoos and other institutions all over the world. CCF is based in Otjiwarongo, Namibia, the country with the greatest number of wild cheetah (approximately 3,500 out of a total population of 10,000), and has the only fully capable genetics lab at an in situ conservation site in Africa.

Address 2210 Mount Vernon Avenue, Alexandria, VA 22301 (U.S. offices) P.O. Box 1755, Otjiwarongo, Nambia (CCF Headquarters) Website http://www.cheetah.org

