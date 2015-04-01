Charles Sturt University (CSU) is an Australian multi-campus university located in New South Wales, Victoria, and the Australian Capital Territory. It has campuses at Bathurst, Canberra, Albury-Wodonga, Dubbo, Goulburn, Orange, Wagga Wagga and Burlington, Ontario (Canada). It also has specialist centres in North Parramatta, Manly (Sydney), and Broken Hill. CSU courses are also delivered in conjunction with Study Group Australia in Sydney and Melbourne (known as CSU Study Centres) and by many TAFEs (members of TAFE NSW and Holmesglen Institute of TAFE in Melbourne). CSU is well known for its extensive range of distance education courses, which are online supported. The University was established on 1 July 1989 from the merger of several existing separately-administered Colleges of Advanced Education including the Mitchell College of Advanced Education in Bathurst, the Riverina-Murray Institute of Higher Education in Albury-Wodonga and the Riverina College of Advanced Education in Wagga Wagga, through the enactment of The Charles Sturt University Act, 1989 (Act No. 76, 1989). It is named in honour of explorer Charles Sturt.

Address Tony McGrane Place, Dubbo, New South Wales, Australia Website http://csu.edu.au/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Charles_Sturt_University

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

