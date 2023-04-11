The Centre de Nanosciences et de Nanotechnologies (C2N) is a joint research unit from CNRS and Université Paris-Sud. It was founded on the 1st June 2016 from the merging of two former laboratories, leaders in their field: the Laboratoire de Photonique et de Nanostructures (LPN - CNRS) and the Institut d'Electronique Fondamentale (IEF - CNRS/Université Paris-Sud). In 2018, the teams moved together in a new building at the heart of Campus Paris-Saclay, in the south of Paris.

Address 10 Boulevard Thomas Gobert, 91120 Palaiseau, France Website https://www.c2n.universite-paris-saclay.fr/en/

