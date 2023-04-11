The Centre de Nanosciences et de Nanotechnologies (C2N) is a joint research unit from CNRS and Université Paris-Sud. It was founded on the 1st June 2016 from the merging of two former laboratories, leaders in their field: the Laboratoire de Photonique et de Nanostructures (LPN - CNRS) and the Institut d'Electronique Fondamentale (IEF - CNRS/Université Paris-Sud). In 2018, the teams moved together in a new building at the heart of Campus Paris-Saclay, in the south of Paris.

Address
10 Boulevard Thomas Gobert, 91120 Palaiseau, France
Website
https://www.c2n.universite-paris-saclay.fr/en/

Manipulating hypersound in mesoporous materials

The rapidly advancing field of nanophononics focuses on the study of hypersound, which are acoustic waves in the gigahertz to terahertz range, at the nanoscale. These high-frequency acoustic vibrations, also known as acoustic ...

Nanophysics

Apr 11, 2023

A Plug-and-play approach to integrated nanoacoustics

From taut strings vibrating in musical instruments to micro-electro-mechanical systems for optoelectronics, vibrations cover an extensive range of applications. At the nanoscale, the study of mechanical vibrations poses several ...

Nanophysics

Nov 20, 2020

First ultra-low threshold continuous-wave lasing in GeSn

Transistors in computer chips work electrically, but data can be transmitted more quickly with light. Researchers have therefore been looking for a way to integrate a laser directly into silicon chips for a long time. A team ...

Optics & Photonics

Mar 20, 2020

Chaos generated with a nanoscale magnetic vortex

Magnetic vortices are nanoscale whirls that gyrate like spinning tops, tracing out paths in a clockwise or counter-clockwise manner in nanometer-thick materials. Under certain conditions, this sense of gyration can flip repeatedly, ...

Nanophysics

Feb 5, 2020

Generation of light in a photon-number quantum superposition

Physicists at C2N have demonstrated for the first time the direct generation of light in a state that is simultaneously a single photon, two photons, and no photon at all. They showed that the same kind of light emitter used ...

Optics & Photonics

Aug 22, 2019

Confined nanoscale sound controls light in a microresonator

When traversing a solid material such as glass, a light wave can deposit part of its energy in a mechanical wave, leading to a color change of the light. This process, called "Brillouin scattering," has important technical ...

Optics & Photonics

Jul 9, 2019

Macroscopic electron quantum coherence in a solid-state circuit

A team of researchers at the Centre de Nanosciences et de Nanotechnologies (C2N, CNRS/Univ. Paris-Saclay) has experimentally achieved the coherent propagation of electrons in circuits over macroscopic distances through a ...

Quantum Physics

May 17, 2019

A microlaser emitting helical light

Researchers recently demonstrated the realization of an integrated microlaser based on a novel design that emits light in chiral modes, thus producing corkscrews of light. An object is said to be chiral if it can be distinguished ...

Optics & Photonics

Apr 3, 2019

