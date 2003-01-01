The CVL brings together a group of research scientists who are using advanced brain-imaging technologies and research techniques in cognitive neuroscience to understand, maintain, and improve the vitality of the aging mind. Our research aims to identify who is most at risk of cognitive impairment and evaluate treatments that might prevent or halt cognitive decline. The CVL comprises seven research labs, each led by an individual scientist. There are many cross-collaborations among labs, as well as collaborations with researchers at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center and other national and international research institutions.

Address 1600 Viceroy Drive, Suite 800 Dallas, TX 75235 Website https://vitallongevity.utdallas.edu/

