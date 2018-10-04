he Research Center for Computational Simulation (CCS) is the home of several research groups of different universities in Madrid: Universidad Politécnica de Madrid (UPM), Universidad Rey Juan Carlos (URJC) and Universidad Complutense de Madrid (UCM). The mission of the Center is to reach excellence in R+D+I and higher education, whilst offering the most innovative technology across all the disciplines involved in computational simulation.

Address Campus de Montegancedo / Scientific and Technological Park N/N Montepríncipe Avenue 28660 Boadilla del Monte, Madrid, Spain Website http://www.ccs.upm.es/

