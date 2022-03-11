The Catalan Institute of Nanoscience and Nanotechnology - ICN2 (Institut Català de Nanociència i Nanotecnologia) is a highly specialized and renowned research center. Its research lines focus on the newly discovered physical and chemical properties that arise from the fascinating behavior of matter at the nanoscale. The patrons of ICN2 are the Government of Catalonia (Generalitat), the CSIC and the Autonomous University of Barcelona (UAB). The Institute promotes collaboration among scientists from diverse backgrounds (physics, chemistry, biology, engineering…), to develop basic and applied research, always seeking for interactions with local and global industry. ICN2 also trains researchers in nanotechnology, develops an intense activity to facilitate the uptake of nanotechnology in industry and promotes networking among scientists, engineers, technicians, business people, society and policy makers.

Address CN2 Building, Autonomous University of Barcelona Campus Website http://www.icn2.cat/

