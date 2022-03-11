The Catalan Institute of Nanoscience and Nanotechnology - ICN2 (Institut Català de Nanociència i Nanotecnologia) is a highly specialized and renowned research center. Its research lines focus on the newly discovered physical and chemical properties that arise from the fascinating behavior of matter at the nanoscale. The patrons of ICN2 are the Government of Catalonia (Generalitat), the CSIC and the Autonomous University of Barcelona (UAB). The Institute promotes collaboration among scientists from diverse backgrounds (physics, chemistry, biology, engineering…), to develop basic and applied research, always seeking for interactions with local and global industry. ICN2 also trains researchers in nanotechnology, develops an intense activity to facilitate the uptake of nanotechnology in industry and promotes networking among scientists, engineers, technicians, business people, society and policy makers.

Address
CN2 Building, Autonomous University of Barcelona Campus
Website
http://www.icn2.cat/

Catalan Institute of Nanoscience and Nanotechnology

Researchers work to create a roadmap on quantum materials

The term 'quantum materials' was introduced to highlight the exotic properties of unconventional superconductors, heavy-fermion systems (materials with unusual electronic and magnetic properties) and multifunctional oxides. ...

Quantum Physics

Sep 25, 2020

Colloidal dispersions of nanosheets for catalysis

Researchers from the ICN2 Nanostructured Functional Materials Group, in collaboration with other institutions, have used a liquid phase exfoliation process to obtain nanosheets with enhanced electrocatalytical properties. ...

Nanomaterials

Sep 21, 2020

Spray-drying to produce new materials in industrial applications

Spray drying is an industrial technique based on the atomization of a solution into aerosol droplets that in turn are evaporated to produce a powder (dried particles). This technique is well known in the chemical, food, and ...

Materials Science

Jul 15, 2020

Grain boundaries in graphene do not affect spin transport

Researchers from the ICN2 Theoretical and Computational Nanoscience Group as well as the Université catholique de Louvain have used numerical simulations to show that spin diffusion length is independent of grain size. The ...

Nanomaterials

Dec 3, 2019

