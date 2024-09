ELECTRICAL AND COMPUTER ENGINEERING (ECE) AT CARNEGIE MELLON UNIVERSITY IS A TOP 10 DEPARTMENT OF HIGHEST SCHOLARLY AND INNOVATIVE QUALITY. OUR MISSION IS TO INSPIRE, EDUCATE, AND PRODUCE ENGINEERS CAPABLE OF TACKLING FUNDAMENTAL SCIENTIFIC PROBLEMS AND IMPORTANT SOCIETAL CHALLENGES, AND TO DO SO WITH THE HIGHEST COMMITMENT TO QUALITY, INTEGRITY, AND RESPECT FOR OTHERS. ECE IMPACTS SOCIETY THROUGH WORK ON ENERGY, CYBERSECURITY, BIG DATA, DATA SCIENCE AND URBAN AND HEALTHCARE SYSTEMS.

Address 5000 Forbes Ave. Hamerschlag Hall 2125 Pittsburgh, PA 15213 Website http://www.ece.cmu.edu/

Subscribe to rss feed