The Canterbury Museum is a museum located in the central city of Christchurch, New Zealand, in the city's Cultural Precinct.

Address
Rolleston Avenue, Christchurch 8013, New Zealand
Website
https://www.canterburymuseum.com/

Subscribe to rss feed

Canterbury Museum

Dead duck divides dates for fossil finds

A newly discovered extinct duck that lived in ancient Aotearoa New Zealand could be key to dating other finds from an ancient lake bed uncovered in St Bathans, Central Otago.

Paleontology & Fossils

Feb 23, 2022

0

106

Bald Haast's eagle feasted on moa guts

New Zealand's extinct Haast's eagle (Hieraaetus moorei), the largest known eagle, gulped down viscera like a vulture and may even have been bald, new research suggests.

Plants & Animals

Dec 1, 2021

0

153