Fossil that most likely belonged to oldest-known swan species found at St. Bathans
Paleontologists digging near St. Bathans in Central Otago have discovered a fossil that probably belonged to the Southern Hemisphere's oldest-known swan species.
The Canterbury Museum is a museum located in the central city of Christchurch, New Zealand, in the city's Cultural Precinct.
Subscribe to rss feed
Paleontologists digging near St. Bathans in Central Otago have discovered a fossil that probably belonged to the Southern Hemisphere's oldest-known swan species.
Evolution
Jul 22, 2022
1
47
A newly discovered extinct duck that lived in ancient Aotearoa New Zealand could be key to dating other finds from an ancient lake bed uncovered in St Bathans, Central Otago.
Paleontology & Fossils
Feb 23, 2022
0
106
New Zealand's extinct Haast's eagle (Hieraaetus moorei), the largest known eagle, gulped down viscera like a vulture and may even have been bald, new research suggests.
Plants & Animals
Dec 1, 2021
0
153
It's one of the iconic images of early Antarctic exploration: the heroic explorer sledging across the icy wastes towed by his trusty team of canine companions.
Other
Jun 23, 2021
0
1
Fossil bones collected in the early 1990s on Henderson Island, part of the Pitcairn Group, have revealed a new species of Polynesian sandpiper.
Paleontology & Fossils
Nov 17, 2020
0
55
Plastic gathered from remote corners of the South Pacific Ocean, including nesting areas of New Zealand albatrosses, has confirmed the global threat of plastic pollution to seabirds.
Environment
Oct 14, 2020
0
8
New Zealand's monster penguins, which lived 62 million years ago, had doppelgangers in Japan, the U.S. and Canada, a study published today in the Journal of Zoological Systematics and Evolutionary Research has found.
Plants & Animals
Jun 30, 2020
0
1090
The ancestor of some of the largest flying birds ever has been found in Waipara, North Canterbury.
Archaeology
Sep 17, 2019
4
1549