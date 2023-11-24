Canterbury Christ Church University is a university in Canterbury, Kent, England. Founded as a Church of England college for teaching training, it has grown to full university status and celebrates its 50th anniversary in 2012. The focus of its work is in the education of people going into public service. The university retains its status as an Anglican foundation. Canterbury Christ Church College (CCCC) was founded in 1962 by the Church of England in order to meet the needs of church schools at a time of teacher shortage. Classes were originally held in the priory next to St Martin's Church, a building which has seen many uses including the private residence of a Bishop of Dover and also the residence for the Principal of CCCC. The founding principal was the Revd Frederick Mason. The campus for the, then, Canterbury Christ Church College (nicknamed "C4") was constructed at North Holmes Road, Canterbury, on land which had once been used for orchards and domestic buildings of the adjacent St Augustine's Abbey, part of Canterbury's World Heritage Site. The campus is a low-rise development centred around a courtyard adjacent to the college chapel of Christ in Majesty.

Address North Holmes Road, Canterbury, Kent, United Kingdom Website http://www.canterbury.ac.uk/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Canterbury_Christ_Church_University

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Subscribe to rss feed