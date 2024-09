The Canadian Institute for Substance Use Research (CISUR), based at the University of Victoria in Canada, is a network of individuals and groups dedicated to the study of substance use and addiction in support of community-wide efforts to promote health and reduce harm. Our research is used to inform a broad range of projects, reports, publications and initiatives aimed at providing all people in BC and beyond with access to happier, healthier lives, whether using substances or not.

Address PO Box 1700 STN CSC Victoria, BC V8W 2Y2 Website https://www.uvic.ca/

