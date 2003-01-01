The Canadian Cancer Society was officially formed in 1938, but its roots extend to 1929 when the Saskatchewan Medical Association formed Canada's first cancer committee. Today, the Canadian Cancer Society is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario with offices in all Canadian provinces. The Canadian Cancer Society is the largest national funder for cancer research in Canada, provides public education, advocates for research funds, and provides resources for patients and the medical community.

Address National Office, Suite 200, 10 Alcorn Avenue, Toronto, Ontario M4V 3B1 Website http://www.cancer.ca Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Canadian_Cancer_Society

