Created by the Government of Canada in 1997, the Canada Foundation for Innovation builds the capacity of universities, colleges and research hospitals to undertake world-class research. In the 2012 federal budget, the CFI received $500 million to make continued investments in state-of-the-art research facilities and equipment nationwide. These investments are helping to attract top talent, train the next generation of researchers, support private-sector innovation and create jobs that strengthen Canada's economy.

