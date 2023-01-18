The Cambridge Centre for Advanced Research and Education in Singapore (CARES) is a University of Cambridge research centre based in Singapore. CARES hosts a number of research collaborations between the University of Cambridge, Nanyang Technological University, the National University of Singapore and industrial partners. The main aim of CARES is to help Singapore find ways to reduce its carbon footprint and meet its Paris Agreement climate pledge. CARES' largest research programme focuses on the environmentally relevant and complex problem of assessing and reducing the carbon footprint of the integrated petro-chemical plants and electrical network on Jurong Island in Singapore.

Address
1 CREATE Way 05-05 CREATE Tower Singapore 138602
Website
http://www.cares.cam.ac.uk/

What's in a flame? The surprising mystery of how soot forms

Soot is one of the world's worst contributors to climate change. Its impact is similar to global methane emissions and is second only to carbon dioxide in its destructive potential. This is because soot particles absorb solar ...

Nanophysics

Nov 17, 2021

0

48

Closing the loop on carbon emissions from chemical plants

To avoid environmentally and economically devastating climate breakdown, quick action to reduce greenhouse gas emissions that contribute to global heating is essential. However, the dependence of the world economy on products ...

Environment

Mar 19, 2021

0

19

Soot forensics: Carbon fingerprints reveal curved nanostructure

Researchers have moved one step closer to reducing air pollution from engines by imaging soot nanoparticles to reveal their unique signatures. The nanoparticle structures are like fingerprints, revealing curved fullerene-like ...

Nanomaterials

Sep 19, 2018

1

20