The Cambridge Centre for Advanced Research and Education in Singapore (CARES) is a University of Cambridge research centre based in Singapore. CARES hosts a number of research collaborations between the University of Cambridge, Nanyang Technological University, the National University of Singapore and industrial partners. The main aim of CARES is to help Singapore find ways to reduce its carbon footprint and meet its Paris Agreement climate pledge. CARES' largest research programme focuses on the environmentally relevant and complex problem of assessing and reducing the carbon footprint of the integrated petro-chemical plants and electrical network on Jurong Island in Singapore.

Address 1 CREATE Way 05-05 CREATE Tower Singapore 138602 Website http://www.cares.cam.ac.uk/

