The California State University (Cal State or CSU) is a public university system in California. Composed of 23 campuses and eight off-campus centers enrolling 460,200 students with 24,405 faculty and 23,012 staff,[4] CSU is the largest four-year public university system in the United States.[5] It is one of three public higher education systems in the state, with the other two being the University of California system and the California Community Colleges System.

