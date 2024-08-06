Established in 2000 as one of the Governor Gray Davis California Institutes for Science and Innovation, the California NanoSystems Institute (CNSI) is a hub of interdisciplinary research, translation, and education where scientists from diverse fields find common purpose in addressing grand challenges of the 21st century. With locations at the University of California's Los Angeles and Santa Barbara campuses, the CNSI leverages public and private investment to drive collaborative nanoscience research across disciplines, translates discoveries into knowledge‐driven commercial enterprises, and educates the next generation of scientists and engineers.

Address 570 Westwood Plaza, Building 114 Los Angeles, CA 90095-7227 Website https://cnsi.ucla.edu/

