CCST is a nonpartisan, impartial, not-for-profit corporation established via Assembly Concurrent Resolution (ACR 162) in 1988 to provide objective advice from California's best scientists and research institutions on policy issues involving science. It receives support from public and private higher-education institutions, including the University of California, California State University, the California Community Colleges, Stanford University, and the California Institute of Technology, and major federally funded laboratories, including Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, Sandia National Laboratory – California, Stanford Linear Accelerator, NASA Ames Research Center, and the Jet Propulsion Laboratory as well as leaders from the private sector. CCST is dedicated to providing impartial expertise that extends beyond the resources or perspective of any single institution.

Address 1130 K Street, Suite 280 Sacramento, CA 95814-3965 Website http://ccst.us

Subscribe to rss feed