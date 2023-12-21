The California Academy of Sciences is among the largest museums of natural history in the world. The academy began in 1853 as a learned society and still carries out a large amount of original research, with exhibits and education becoming significant endeavors of the museum during the 20th century. Completely rebuilt in 2008, the building totals 400,000 square feet and is among the newest natural history museums in the United States. The primary building in Golden Gate Park reopened on September 27, 2008. Prior to being replaced, the old academy building attracted approximately half a million visitors each year. As has been the case from the start, the main thrust of the exhibits is natural history. As such, the public areas of the academy are divided into three general areas. The academy conducts research in numerous fields, largely, but not exclusively, in anthropology, marine biology, botany, entomology, herpetology, ichthyology, invertebrate zoology, mammalogy, and ornithology, all branches of biology.

Address
55 Music Concourse Dr., San Francisco, California, United States of America 94118
Website
http://www.calacademy.org/
Wikipedia
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/California_Academy_of_Sciences

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Scientists describe 153 new species in 2023

Researchers at the California Academy of Sciences described 153 new animal, plant, and fungi species in 2023, enriching our understanding of Earth's biodiversity and strengthening our ability to regenerate the natural world. ...

Plants & Animals

Dec 21, 2023

A framework to evaluate preparedness for ocean acidification

In a paper published today in the journal Environmental Research Letters, an international research team composed of scientists affiliated with more than a dozen institutions, including the California Academy of Sciences, ...

Environment

Mar 28, 2023

What if California didn't close down during the pandemic?

Researchers at the California Academy of Sciences, along with a collaborator at Denison University, have developed an innovative new model to assess how the California economy might have fared without economic closures to ...

Economics & Business

Mar 9, 2023

Scientists describe 146 new species in 2022

During 2022, researchers at the California Academy of Sciences have added 146 new animal, plant, and fungi species to the tree of life, enriching our understanding of Earth's biodiversity and strengthening our ability to ...

Plants & Animals

Dec 20, 2022

High school students describe two new species of scorpions

California now has two new scorpions on its list of species, thanks to the efforts of two keen-eyed high school students from the Bay Area and the California Academy of Sciences. Harper Forbes and Prakrit Jain, avid users ...

Plants & Animals

Aug 15, 2022

