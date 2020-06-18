University at Buffalo, The State University of New York, also commonly known as the University at Buffalo or UB, is a public research university and a "University Center" in the State University of New York (SUNY) system. The university was founded by Millard Fillmore in 1846. UB has multiple campuses located in Buffalo and Amherst, New York, United States. Offering 84 bachelor's, 184 master's and 78 doctoral degrees, it is the largest of the four comprehensive university centers within the SUNY system. The University at Buffalo is the largest public university in the northeastern United States (comprising New York state and the New England region). From its inception in 1846 until 1962, the institution was a private university: the University of Buffalo. When it became a state university, the new name became the "State University of New York at Buffalo". The administration uses the name "University at Buffalo", which parallels the three other comprehensive university centers of the SUNY system—Albany, Binghamton and Stony Brook. According to the Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education, the University at Buffalo is a Research University with Very High Research

Reforestation in urban landscapes

Decades after abandonment as a residential and industrial dump, the Tifft Nature Preserve in Buffalo, New York, is not regenerating itself with canopy trees native to Western New York. Research reported in "Canopy trees in ...

Environment

Feb 17, 2017

Expert discusses definition and effects of populism

John Abromeit, associate professor of history and social studies education, is an intellectual historian; he studies the history of ideas. One such idea is populism, a widely used term that is hard to define.

Social Sciences

Feb 7, 2017

Shade may mitigate invasive plant presence and richness

Does more shade limit the presence of invasive plants along streams and rivers? That intriguing possibility was suggested in "Habitat limitations on invasive communities in urban riparian areas," which was posted online by ...

Ecology

Aug 12, 2015

Great Lakes Center conducts sampling of lower Niagara River

Remote sensing plays an important role in our everyday life. It's used in GPS navigation, air traffic control, and observing large-scale algae blooms in the Great Lakes. But how can remote sensing be applied to understanding ...

Environment

Jan 16, 2015

