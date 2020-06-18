University at Buffalo, The State University of New York, also commonly known as the University at Buffalo or UB, is a public research university and a "University Center" in the State University of New York (SUNY) system. The university was founded by Millard Fillmore in 1846. UB has multiple campuses located in Buffalo and Amherst, New York, United States. Offering 84 bachelor's, 184 master's and 78 doctoral degrees, it is the largest of the four comprehensive university centers within the SUNY system. The University at Buffalo is the largest public university in the northeastern United States (comprising New York state and the New England region). From its inception in 1846 until 1962, the institution was a private university: the University of Buffalo. When it became a state university, the new name became the "State University of New York at Buffalo". The administration uses the name "University at Buffalo", which parallels the three other comprehensive university centers of the SUNY system—Albany, Binghamton and Stony Brook. According to the Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education, the University at Buffalo is a Research University with Very High Research

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

