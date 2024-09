The Budapest University of Technology and Economics , official abbreviation BME, is the most significant University of Technology in Hungary and is considered the world's oldest Institute of Technology which has university rank and structure. It was the first institute in Europe to train engineers at university level. It was founded in 1782.

Address H-1117 Budapest Magyar tud. krt. 2. Hungary Website https://www.bme.hu/?language=en

