The Buck Institute was formed in 1999 in Novato, California for the sole purpose of studying aging and age-related disease. Buck Institute is a non-profits private research center. The interdisciplinary research at Buck Institute is supported by technology cores which include genomics, bioinformatics and other tools. The Buck Institute is one of five Nathan Shock Centers and affiliated by agreement with U.C. Davis. The Buck Institute publishes news updates and informative reports on their research projects.

Address 8001 Redwood Blvd. Novato, CA 94945 Website http://www.buckinstitute.org/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Buck_Institute_for_Age_Research

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Subscribe to rss feed