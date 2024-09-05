The Broad Institute is a genomic medicine research center located in Cambridge, Massachusetts, United States. Although it is independently governed and supported as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit research organization, the institute is formally affiliated with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Harvard University and its affiliated hospitals. The faculty and staff of the Broad Institute include physicians, geneticists, and molecular, chemical, and computational biologists.

Address
Broad Institute scientists and administrators are currently located in three buildings: 7 Cambridge Center, 5 Cambridge Center and 320 Charles Street in Cambridge, MA.
http://www.broadinstitute.org/
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Broad_Institute

Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard

De-risking drug discovery with predictive AI

Developing a new drug can take years of research and cost millions of dollars. Still, more than 90% of drug candidates fail in clinical trials, with even more that never make it to the clinical stage. Many drugs fail because ...

Biochemistry

Jul 18, 2024

Some CRISPR screens may be missing cancer drug targets

CRISPR/Cas9 gene editing has made possible a multitude of biomedical experiments, including studies that systematically turn off genes in cancer cells to look for ones that the cancer cells heavily depend on to survive and ...

Biotechnology

Jun 15, 2024

Study reveals how some bacterial infections become chronic

In the early 1900s, a cook named Mary Mallon, better known as "Typhoid Mary," spread Salmonella Typhi, the causative agent of typhoid fever, to dozens of her patrons even though she showed no symptoms. Many people today harbor ...

Cell & Microbiology

Jan 22, 2024

