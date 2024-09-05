The Broad Institute is a genomic medicine research center located in Cambridge, Massachusetts, United States. Although it is independently governed and supported as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit research organization, the institute is formally affiliated with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Harvard University and its affiliated hospitals. The faculty and staff of the Broad Institute include physicians, geneticists, and molecular, chemical, and computational biologists.

Address Broad Institute scientists and administrators are currently located in three buildings: 7 Cambridge Center, 5 Cambridge Center and 320 Charles Street in Cambridge, MA. Website http://www.broadinstitute.org/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Broad_Institute

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Subscribe to rss feed