The British Sociological Association (BSA) is a scholarly and professional society for sociologists in the United Kingdom, and was founded in 1951. They publish the academic journals Sociology, Work, Employment and Society and Cultural Sociology (with SAGE Publications) as well as their membership newsletter Network. Formerly, the British Journal of Sociology was the BSA's official journal, but it was replaced by Sociology some years after the latter had been established. The activities of the BSA are co-ordinated by an Executive Management Team of 10 officers charged with overseeing governance, membership services and publications. Decisions are monitored and ratified by the Council of the Association. The BSA Council consists of 16 elected trustees, the President, and a number of people who are co-opted onto the Council.

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Subscribe to rss feed