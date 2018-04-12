The British Psychological Society is a representative body for psychologists and psychology in the United Kingdom. Founded on 24 October 1901 at University College, London (UCL) as The Psychological Society, the organisation initially admitted only recognised teachers in the field of psychology. Its current name of The British Psychological Society was taken in 1906 to avoid confusion with another group named The Psychological Society. Under the guidance of Charles Myers, membership was opened up to members of the medical profession in 1919. In 1941 the society was incorporated.

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

