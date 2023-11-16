Brigham and Women's Hospital (BWH, "The Brigham") is the largest hospital of the Longwood Medical and Academic Area in Boston, Massachusetts. It is directly adjacent to Harvard Medical School of which it is the second largest teaching affiliate with 793 beds. With Massachusetts General Hospital, it is one of the two founding members of Partners HealthCare, the largest healthcare provider in Massachusetts. Brigham and Women's is a partner in the Dana-Farber/Harvard Cancer Center, which has 13 separate cancer treatment centers. Generally, outpatient care for cancer and related diseases takes place at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and inpatient care takes place at BWH, with the two facilities connected by bridges. BWH also treats patients at Faulkner Hospital, a community teaching hospital located in the Jamaica Plain section of Boston, and at Brigham and Women's/Mass General Health Care Center at Foxborough, in Foxborough, Massachusetts. The hospital is a Level I Burn and Trauma Center. A rooftop helipad on the BWH campus accommodates helicopter patients. BWH is part of the consortium of hospitals which operates Boston MedFlight.

Brigham and Women's Hospital

A key step toward growing human kidneys in the laboratory

Kidney disease affects one in nine adults globally and the incidence of kidney failure is steadily rising around the world. Being able to grow working kidney tissue in a laboratory could help accelerate medical treatments ...

Cell & Microbiology

Aug 30, 2022

0

116

Cancer cells use 'tiny tentacles' to suppress the immune system

To grow and spread, cancer cells must evade the immune system. Investigators from Brigham and Women's Hospital and MIT used the power of nanotechnology to discover a new way that cancer can disarm its would-be cellular attackers ...

Bio & Medicine

Nov 18, 2021

0

191

New 'atlas' charts how antibodies attack spike protein variants

As the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID-19 continues to evolve, immunologists and infectious diseases experts are eager to know whether new variants are resistant to the human antibodies that recognized initial versions ...

Cell & Microbiology

Jul 23, 2021

1

595

