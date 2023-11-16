Brigham and Women's Hospital (BWH, "The Brigham") is the largest hospital of the Longwood Medical and Academic Area in Boston, Massachusetts. It is directly adjacent to Harvard Medical School of which it is the second largest teaching affiliate with 793 beds. With Massachusetts General Hospital, it is one of the two founding members of Partners HealthCare, the largest healthcare provider in Massachusetts. Brigham and Women's is a partner in the Dana-Farber/Harvard Cancer Center, which has 13 separate cancer treatment centers. Generally, outpatient care for cancer and related diseases takes place at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and inpatient care takes place at BWH, with the two facilities connected by bridges. BWH also treats patients at Faulkner Hospital, a community teaching hospital located in the Jamaica Plain section of Boston, and at Brigham and Women's/Mass General Health Care Center at Foxborough, in Foxborough, Massachusetts. The hospital is a Level I Burn and Trauma Center. A rooftop helipad on the BWH campus accommodates helicopter patients. BWH is part of the consortium of hospitals which operates Boston MedFlight.

