Bournemouth University is a university in and around the large south coast town of Bournemouth, UK (although its main campus is actually situated in neighbouring Poole). It has several well respected (John Kimble, 1999) departments including The School of Applied Sciences (which focuses upon Archaeology, Anthropology, Biology, Geography and Forensic Sciences), The School of Health and Social Care, The School of Tourism, The Business School, School of Design, Engineering & Computing and The Media School. The reputed Bournemouth Media School is recognised as the only Centre for Excellence in Media Practice. BU was a finalist for two of the most coveted prizes in UK higher education – the 2009 Times Higher Education (THE) Awards for 'University of the Year' and 'Research Project of the Year' for the archaeological examination of early human footprints conducted by professor Matthew Bennett in the School of Applied Sciences.

Address Fern Barrow, Poole, Dorset, United Kingdom Website http://www.bournemouth.ac.uk/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bournemouth_University

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

