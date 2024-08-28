Boston University (often initialized as BU) is a private research university located in Boston, Massachusetts. With more than 4,000 faculty members and more than 31,000 students, Boston University is one of the largest private universities in the United States and one of Boston's largest employers. The university is nonsectarian, but is historically affiliated with the United Methodist Church. BU is categorized as an RU/VH Research University (very high research activity) in the Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education. In 2009–2010, BU had research expenditures of $407.8 million, or $553 million if the research led by the Medical School faculty at Boston Medical Center is included. BU is a member of the Boston Consortium for Higher Education. Among its faculty and alumni, BU counts 7 Nobel Prize winners, including Martin Luther King, Jr. (PhD '55); 22 Pulitzer Prize winners, and numerous Guggenheim and MacArthur fellows.

Address One Silber Way, Boston, Massachusetts, United States of America 02215 Website http://www.bu.edu/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Boston_University

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

