Bentley University is a private co-educational university in Waltham, Massachusetts, 9 miles (14 km) west of Boston, focused on business. Founded in 1917 as a school of accounting and finance in Boston's Back Bay neighborhood, Bentley moved to Waltham in 1968. Bentley awards bachelor of science degrees in 14 business fields and bachelor of arts degrees in 11 arts and sciences disciplines, offering 36 minors spanning both arts and science and business disciplines. The graduate school emphasizes the impact of technology on business practice, and offers PhD programs in Business and Accountancy, the Bentley MBA with 16 areas of concentration, an integrated MS+MBA, seven Master of Science degrees, several graduate certificate programs and custom executive education programs.

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

