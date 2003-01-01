The Bellvitge Biomedical Research Institute (IDIBELL) was created in 2004. It is the foundation that manages the research activities of Bellvitge University Hospital, the Catalan Oncology Institute, the Bellvitge campus of the University of Barcelona, and the public health companies Institut de Diagnòstic per la Imatge (Image Diagnosis Institute) and Banc de Sang i Teixits (Blood and Tissue Bank). The Institute is the core of Biopol, the health research park of Hospitalet de Llobregat, in the South of Barcelona.

