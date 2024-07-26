The Beckman Institute is an interdisciplinary-research institute named after scientist and philanthropist Arnold O. Beckman (1900-2004). It is famous for imaging and other research. At 313,000 square feet (29,100 m), it is among the largest interdisciplinary research facilities. It is affiliated with the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. The Beckman Institute for Advanced Science and Technology was conceived in 1983 as part of a plan to develop multidisciplinary research between Engineering and the Life Sciences. The primary facility for the Beckman Institute was conceived of in 1984 by grace of a gift of $40 million (87 million 2011 dollars) from Dr. Arnold O. Beckman, and completed in 1989. Today the Beckman Institute is made up of 600 researchers from over 40 different University departments and is home to 13 research groups. The Beckman Institute focuses on research in four main themes, Biological Intelligence, Human-Computer Intelligent Interaction, Integrative Imaging, and Molecular & Electronic Nanostructures.

