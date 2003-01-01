Baycrest is a research and education hospital on Bathurst Street in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. It was founded in 1918 as the Toronto Jewish Old Folks Home in a semi-detached house on Cecil Street in downtown Toronto. In 1968, the new Jewish Home for the Aged opened at Baycrest's present location in North York and Baycrest Hospital was also built as a geriatric facility. The entire complex became known collectively as Baycrest. While Baycrest serves all of the elderly, it was originally founded by and for the Jewish community and thus caters specifically to the needs of the Jewish elderly, including those of Holocaust survivors. Baycrest's facilities include a full-service hospital, the Jewish Home for the Aged nursing home, the Baycrest Terrace Assisted Living facility, and a research facility affiliated with the University of Toronto.

Address Bathurst Street, Toronto, Ontario, Canada Website http://www.baycrest.org/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Baycrest

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Subscribe to rss feed