The Basque Center on Cognition Brain and Language (BCBL) is a organisation that possibility of conducting research into the acquisition, processing and consequences of the processing of two languages in contact and which have totally different characteristics: Spanish and Basque. BCBL has yet to discover many of the secrets held by nature, and one of the great mysteries is how our brain works, how it processes information. In this respect, it is very interesting to know how a bilingual person processes information when the languages are very different; what functional and structural changes take place when a person is exposed to two languages; and how bilingualism affects degenerative processes. These and other questions are fascinating in themselves, but they also have consequences for our daily lives.

