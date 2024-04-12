BSC is the national supercomputing centre in Spain. BSC specialises in high performance computing (HPC) and its mission is two-fold: to provide infrastructure and supercomputing services to European scientists, and to generate knowledge and technology to transfer to business and society. BSC is a Severo Ochoa Center of Excellence and a hosting member of the European research infrastructure PRACE (Partnership for Advanced Computing in Europe). BSC also manages the Spanish Supercomputing Network (RES). As a research centre, there are almost 300 experts and R&D Professionals organized into four main research areas: computer sciences, life sciences, earth sciences and computer applications in science and engineering. These scientists conduct their own research and take part in other centres’ projects, facilitating the use of HPC through their experience in developing applications suitable for this kind of computing. Nowadays HPC specialists are an essential link for scientific projects in all manner of specialities. As a service centre BSC has several supercomputers and high-capacity data repositories. The MareNostrum supercomputer, which has a capacity of 1.1 petaflop/s, is the centre’s emblem. MinoTauro is the centre’s second most powerful supercomputer and has an extremely energy-efficient architecture. BSC also has Big Data infraestructures, with a total storage capacity of 14 Petabytes.

Address Torre Girona. c/ Jordi Girona, 31. 08034 Barcelona Spain Website http://www.bsc.es/

