Bangor University was founded in 1884 in Northern Wales, UK. Over the years Bangor University has excelled in organic chemistry, ecology, quantum physics, frozen food processing and numerous awards in the Arts & Letters. Bangor is divided into six colleges. Bangor University is noted for its academics and nurturing environment for its students. Bangor is rated Excellent by students and ranking panels for their student oriented environment.

Address Bangor Gwynedd, North Wales LL57 2DG Website http://www.bangor.ac.uk Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bangor_University

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

