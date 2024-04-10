Ball State University is a state-run research university located in Muncie, Indiana, United States. It is also known as Ball State or simply BSU. Located on the northwest side of the city, Ball State's campus spans 731 acres (2.96 km) and includes 106 buildings. The student body consists of more than 22,000 students, of whom nearly 4,000 are graduate students. Originally a normal school, Ball State has grown and expanded over the years. Ball State is classified by the Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education as a Research University (RU/H). Ball State University was not the first school to operate at its location. Previous educational institutions operated at the intersection of University and McKinley Avenues before 1918; however, they were neither public nor did they carry the "Ball" name. The area of Muncie, Indiana that is now known as Ball State University had its start in 1899 as a private school called the Eastern Indiana Normal School to educate teachers. The entire school, including classrooms, library, and the president's residence were housed in what is now known as the Ball State Administration building.

Address 2000 W. University Ave, Muncie, Indiana, United States of America 47306 Website http://www.bsu.edu/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ball_State_University

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Subscribe to rss feed