The BBSRC-supported Babraham Institute undertakes international quality life sciences research to generate new knowledge of biological mechanisms underpinning ageing, development and the maintenance of health. The Institute’s research provides greater understanding of the biological events that underlie the normal functions of cells and the implication of failure or abnormalities in these processes. Research focuses on signalling and genome regulation, particularly the interplay between the two and how epigenetic signals can influence important physiological adaptations during the lifespan of an organism. By determining how the body reacts to dietary and environmental stimuli and manages microbial and viral interactions, we aim to improve wellbeing and healthier ageing.

Address
Cambridge CB22 3AT
Website
http://www.babraham.ac.uk/

RNA binding proteins help T cells pick their weapons before battle

Scientists at the Babraham Institute have shown that two RNA binding proteins hold the key to a stronger immune response to influenza in mice. Their findings, published today in Nature Communications, reveal that the absence ...

Cell & Microbiology

Apr 27, 2022

Old skin cells reprogrammed to regain youthful function

Research from the Babraham Institute has developed a method to "time jump" human skin cells by 30 years, turning back the aging clock for cells without losing their specialized function. Work by researchers in the Institute's ...

Cell & Microbiology

Apr 7, 2022

Stem cell secrets allow researchers to revamp reprogramming

Researchers from the Babraham Institute's Epigenetics research program have been able to learn more about naïve stem cell reprogramming following a genome wide functional screen. Their research, published today in Science ...

Biotechnology

Mar 25, 2022

A brain switch that helps worms keep their cool

How our bodies sense and respond to environmental changes are fundamental biological questions. In particular, understanding how organisms sense and cope with warming temperatures is key for the survival of species and it ...

Cell & Microbiology

Nov 4, 2021

