Autism Speaks is the world's largest autism advocacy organization that sponsors autism research and conducts awareness and outreach activities aimed at families, governments, and the public. It was founded in February 2005 by Bob Wright, vice chairman of General Electric, and by his wife Suzanne, a year after their grandson Christian was diagnosed with autism. In April 2009, it became the national philanthropy of Alpha Xi Delta.

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

