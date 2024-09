The Austrian Fund, (FWF) is an Austrian central funding mechanism organization comprised of The Assembly of Delegates, The Supervisory Board, The Executive Board and The Board. The purpose and mission of The Austrian Fund is to fund basic scientific research in Austria in a fair and equitable manner among researchers' grant requests which will enable Austria to grow and prosper among nations.

Address Sensengasse 1 A-1090 Vienna, Austria Website http://www.fwf.ac.at/en/index.asp

