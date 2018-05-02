The Australian Synchrotron is a world-class national research facility that uses accelerator technology to produce a powerful source of light – x-rays and infrared radiation – a million times brighter than the sun. The facility has nine different experimental stations, or beamlines, which harness that light so researchers can see the fundamental structure and composition of materials, on scales ranging from the atomic to the macroscopic – with a level of detail, speed and accuracy not possible in conventional laboratories. The Australian Synchrotron supports a broad range of high quality research, with applications in sectors from medicine and nanotechnology to manufacturing and mineral exploration. Our highly advanced techniques and passionate staff are contributing directly and demonstrably to scientific advances and industrial innovations with medical, social and economic benefits for all Australians.

