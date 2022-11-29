The University of Queensland's Australian Institute for Bioengineering and Nanotechnology (AIBN) is an integrated multi-disciplinary research institute bringing together the skills of world-class researchers in the areas of bioengineering and nanotechnology.

Address Corner College and Cooper Rds (Bldg 75) The University of Queensland Brisbane Qld 4072 Australia Website http:// www.aibn.uq.edu.au

