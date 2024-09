The Association of Universities for Research in Astronomy (AURA) is a consortium of 44 US institutions and 4 international affiliates that operates world-class astronomical observatories. AURA's role is to establish, nurture, and promote public observatories and facilities that advance innovative astronomical research. In addition, AURA is deeply committed to public and educational outreach, and to diversity throughout the astronomical and scientific workforce. AURA carries out its role through its astronomical facilities.

Address 1331 Pennsylvania Ave. NW Ste 1475, Washington, DC 20004 Website http://aura-astronomy.org

