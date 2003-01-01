AAMI is a nonprofit organization founded in 1967. It is a diverse community of more than 9,000 healthcare technology professionals united by one important mission—supporting the healthcare community in the development, management, and use of safe and effective health technology. AAMI is the primary source of consensus standards, both national and international, for the medical device industry, as well as practical information, support, and guidance for health technology and sterilization professionals.

Address 901 N. Glebe Road, Suite 300 Arlington, VA 22203 Website https://www.aami.org/

