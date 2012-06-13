The Association for Research in Vision and Opthalmology, (ARVO) was founded in 1928 by a small group of ophthalmologists in Washington D.C. The primary purpose was to support research, education, training relating to the science of the eye. Today, ARVO is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland and its membership is well over 11,500 professional individuals world-wide. ARVO supports research and education on 13 scientific sections relating to the eye, including but not limited to, retina cell biology, clinical and epidemiological research, cornea, visual psychophysics & physiological optics. ARVO publishes Investigative Opthalmology & Visual Science, conducts symposiums and provides routine news updates on current research.

Address 12300 Twinbrook Parkway, Suite 250, Rockville, MD 20852-1606 Website http://www.arvo.org/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/IOVS

