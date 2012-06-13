The Association for Research in Vision and Opthalmology, (ARVO) was founded in 1928 by a small group of ophthalmologists in Washington D.C. The primary purpose was to support research, education, training relating to the science of the eye. Today, ARVO is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland and its membership is well over 11,500 professional individuals world-wide. ARVO supports research and education on 13 scientific sections relating to the eye, including but not limited to, retina cell biology, clinical and epidemiological research, cornea, visual psychophysics & physiological optics. ARVO publishes Investigative Opthalmology & Visual Science, conducts symposiums and provides routine news updates on current research.

Owl study expands understanding of human stereovision

Using owls as a model, a new research study reveals the advantage of stereopsis, commonly referred to as stereovision, is its ability to discriminate between objects and background; not in perceiving absolute depth. The findings ...

Plants & Animals

Jul 11, 2011

Multifocal contact lenses may reduce vision for night driving

A new study suggests that older adults who wear multifocal contact lenses to correct problems with near vision, a very common condition that increases with age, may have greater difficulty driving at night than their counterparts ...

Other

Nov 3, 2010

Training eye movement may reduce driver distraction

More than 16 people are killed and more than 1,300 people are injured each day in crashes involving a distracted driver, a phenomenon that could be reduced with the right application of motion information and appropriate ...

Other

Jun 8, 2010

Can downloads predict impact for scientific articles?

While the number of times a scientific article is cited by other articles is currently the gold standard for ranking its impact, online publishing offers another measure: the number of unique downloads.

Other

Apr 10, 2009

