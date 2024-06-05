The Association for Psychological Science, (APS) formerly known as American Psychological Society is a professional association formed to advance the study, research and advancement of the study of psychological sciences. APS was founded in 1988 and today has 20,000 members including academics, psychologists, researchers and teachers. APS publishes the journal Psychological Science and other psychological science related journals. APS has on-line resources and features periodic podcasts on popular psychology subjects.

Address 1133 15th Street, NW Suite 1000,Washington, DC 20005 USA Website http://www.psychologicalscience.org/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Association_for_Psychological_Science

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

