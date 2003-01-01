The Arthritis Foundation was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. The Arthritis Foundation is an advocate for funding arthritis research, conducts public education and acts as a resource for patient care. While headquartered in Atlanta, the foundation has regional and state-wide outreach programs for people afflicted with varying forms of arthritis. The foundation Web site has research articles, news and media inquiries or public inquiries are welcome.

Address Public Relations Dept. Arthritis Foundation 1330 W. Peachtree St.; Suite 100 Atlanta, GA 30309 Website http://www.arthritis.org/index.php Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Arthritis_Foundation

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

