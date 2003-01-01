The Arthritis Foundation was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. The Arthritis Foundation is an advocate for funding arthritis research, conducts public education and acts as a resource for patient care. While headquartered in Atlanta, the foundation has regional and state-wide outreach programs for people afflicted with varying forms of arthritis. The foundation Web site has research articles, news and media inquiries or public inquiries are welcome.
- Address
- Public Relations Dept. Arthritis Foundation 1330 W. Peachtree St.; Suite 100 Atlanta, GA 30309
- Website
- http://www.arthritis.org/index.php
- Wikipedia
- http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Arthritis_Foundation
Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA
Subscribe to rss feed