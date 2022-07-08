Prospecting for interstellar oil
We have developed a new method to look for carbon compounds in space, akin to prospecting for oil on Earth. Our method is published in Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society.
Armagh Observatory is a modern astronomical research institute with a rich heritage, based in Armagh, Northern Ireland.
