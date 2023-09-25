American University (AU or American) is a private, Methodist, liberal arts, and research university in Washington, D.C., United States. The university was chartered by an Act of Congress on December 5, 1892 as "The American University", which was approved by President Benjamin Harrison on February 24, 1893. Roughly 6,000 undergraduate students and 3,912 graduate students are currently enrolled. AU is a member of the Consortium of Universities of the Washington Metropolitan Area. A member of the Division I Patriot League, its sports teams compete as the American University Eagles. American's main campus is located at the intersection of Nebraska and Massachusetts Avenues at Ward Circle in the Spring Valley neighborhood of Northwest Washington. The area is served by the Tenleytown-AU station on the Washington Metro subway line in the nearby neighborhood of Tenleytown. An inspiration for the founding of American University was a letter written by George Washington, in which he expressed a desire for a "national university" to be located in the nation's capital.

Address 4400 Massachusetts Ave NW, Washington, D.C., Washington, D.C., United States of America 20016 Website http://www.american.edu/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/American_University

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

