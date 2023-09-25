American University (AU or American) is a private, Methodist, liberal arts, and research university in Washington, D.C., United States. The university was chartered by an Act of Congress on December 5, 1892 as "The American University", which was approved by President Benjamin Harrison on February 24, 1893. Roughly 6,000 undergraduate students and 3,912 graduate students are currently enrolled. AU is a member of the Consortium of Universities of the Washington Metropolitan Area. A member of the Division I Patriot League, its sports teams compete as the American University Eagles. American's main campus is located at the intersection of Nebraska and Massachusetts Avenues at Ward Circle in the Spring Valley neighborhood of Northwest Washington. The area is served by the Tenleytown-AU station on the Washington Metro subway line in the nearby neighborhood of Tenleytown. An inspiration for the founding of American University was a letter written by George Washington, in which he expressed a desire for a "national university" to be located in the nation's capital.

Researchers investigate microplastics in D.C.'s waterways

A research team from American University has spent the last three years collecting samples from several freshwater streams that feed into Washington, D.C.'s Anacostia River. They have been looking for microplastics.

Earth Sciences

Sep 25, 2023

When a single tree makes a difference

A single tree along a city street or in a backyard can provide measurable cooling benefits, according to a new study from American University. The research shows that "distributed" trees, those that are stand-alone and scattered ...

Environment

Jul 13, 2021

Spinach: Chemistry experiments show potential to power fuel cells

"Eat your spinach," is a common refrain from many people's childhoods. Spinach, the hearty, green vegetable chock full of nutrients, doesn't just provide energy in humans. It also has potential to help power fuel cells, according ...

Materials Science

Oct 5, 2020

Aquaculture's role in nutrition in the COVID-19 era

Aquaculture, the relatively young but fast-growing industry of farming of fish and other marine life, now produces around half of all seafood consumed by humans. A new paper from American University published today examines ...

Plants & Animals

Jul 9, 2020

Researchers sequence genome of the 'devil worm'

When scientists discovered a worm deep in an aquifer nearly one mile underground, they hailed it as the discovery of the deepest-living animal ever found. Now American University researchers, reporting in Nature Communications, ...

Biotechnology

Nov 21, 2019

Researchers discover new type of stem cell state

It's not the amount of fat, but the ability to store fat in the right locations, that equates to good metabolic health in humans. In part, for this to occur, new fat cells must be made "on demand" when the body has an energy ...

Cell & Microbiology

Jun 11, 2018

