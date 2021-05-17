The American Thoracic Society (ATS) traces its beginnings to 1905. ATS is a non-profit international, professional scientific society formed to education, advance research and advocate for respiratory health and sleep health. The long-range goal is to decrease morbidity of lung and breathing disorders. ATS publishes peer-review journals about respiratory disorders, clean air, sleep disorders and critical care needs for patients. Currently, there are approximately 18,000 members.

Address 61 Broadway · New York, NY 10006-2755 Website http://www.thoracic.org/index.cfm Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/American_Thoracic_Society

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

