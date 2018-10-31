The American Society of Tropical Medicine and Hygiene (ASTMH) is a non-profit organization of scientists, clinicians, students and program professionals whose longstanding mission is to promote global health through the prevention and control of infectious and other diseases that disproportionately afflict the global poor. ASTMH members work in areas of research, health care and education that encompass laboratory science, international field studies, clinical care and country-wide programs of disease control. The current organization was formed in 1951 with the amalgamation of the American Society of Tropical Medicine, founded in 1903, and the National Malaria Society, founded in 1941. ASTMH has more than 2,700 members from all regions of the world including North America, South America, Europe, Asia and Africa. Its headquarters are located in Deerfield, Illinois. The Society publishes The American Journal of Tropical Medicine and Hygiene, a monthly scientific publication.

