The American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS) is the largest plastic surgery specialty organization in the world. Founded in 1931, the society is composed of surgeons certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery or by the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Canada who perform Plastic and Reconstructive surgery. With more than 7,000 members, ASPS comprises 94% of all board-certified plastic surgeons in the United States. The society exists to support its members in the provision of excellent patient care, through education, advocacy, practice support and enhanced public awareness of the value of plastic surgery, while fostering the highest professional, ethical, and quality standards.

