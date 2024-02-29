The American Society of Plant Biologists (ASPB) is a professional society devoted to the advancement of the plant sciences. It was founded in 1924 as the American Society of Plant Physiologists and renamed in 2001. It publishes The Plant Cell and Plant Physiology and organizes conferences and other activities that are key to the advancement of the science. Membership in the American Society of Plant Biologists is open to anyone from any nation who is concerned with the physiology, molecular biology, environmental biology, cell biology, and biophysics of plants, and other related matters. The American Society of Plant Biologists was founded in 1924 to promote the growth and development of plant biology, to encourage and publish research in plant biology, and to promote the interests and growth of plant scientists in general. Over the decades the Society has evolved and expanded to provide a forum for molecular and cellular biology as well as to serve the basic interests of plant science. It publishes the highly cited and respected journals Plant Physiology and The Plant Cell.

