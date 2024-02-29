The American Society of Plant Biologists (ASPB) is a professional society devoted to the advancement of the plant sciences. It was founded in 1924 as the American Society of Plant Physiologists and renamed in 2001. It publishes The Plant Cell and Plant Physiology and organizes conferences and other activities that are key to the advancement of the science. Membership in the American Society of Plant Biologists is open to anyone from any nation who is concerned with the physiology, molecular biology, environmental biology, cell biology, and biophysics of plants, and other related matters. The American Society of Plant Biologists was founded in 1924 to promote the growth and development of plant biology, to encourage and publish research in plant biology, and to promote the interests and growth of plant scientists in general. Over the decades the Society has evolved and expanded to provide a forum for molecular and cellular biology as well as to serve the basic interests of plant science. It publishes the highly cited and respected journals Plant Physiology and The Plant Cell.

American Society of Plant Biologists

Researchers decipher mysterious growth habit of weeping peach trees

A basic premise of how plants grow is that shoots grow up and roots grow down. A new study, published in Plant Physiology, reveals the answer to a fascinating question: why do weeping tree varieties defy this natural growth ...

Molecular & Computational biology

Feb 29, 2024

The basis of glyphosate resistance in amaranth

William T. Molin (U.S. Department of Agriculture-Agricultural Research Service, Stoneville, MS) teamed up with Allison Yaguchi, Mark Blenner, and Christopher A. Saski (Clemson University, SC) to sequence and dissect the structure ...

Biotechnology

Apr 23, 2020

Genetic variant linked to cucumber fruit length

The cucumber is among the top five vegetable crops grown in the world. Cucumbers are most commonly eaten fresh or preserved as pickles. An important attribute of the cucumber is fruit length. Cucumbers range in size from ...

Biotechnology

Apr 12, 2019

Loss of a microRNA molecule boosts rice production

The wild rice consumed by our Neolithic ancestors was very different from the domesticated rice eaten today. Although it is unclear when humans first started farming rice, the oldest paddy fields—in the lower Yangzi River ...

Biotechnology

Oct 16, 2018

A crucial gene controls stem juiciness in sorghum and beyond

Perhaps you've never tasted sorghum (Sorghum bicolor), the fifth most popular crop in the world, but you probably will soon. This ancient grain is a common source of food in developing countries and is also used to make Baijiu, ...

Biotechnology

Oct 2, 2018

